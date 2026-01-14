Business
Kenya unveils secure automated system for company filings
The system, developed by the Business Registration Service (BRS), will simplify and secure the process of confirming director appointments, resignations, and share transfers.
The system, developed by the Business Registration Service (BRS), will simplify and secure the process of confirming director appointments, resignations, and share transfers.
The move is part of broader reforms aimed at tightening security, reducing fraud, and improving efficiency in healthcare service delivery