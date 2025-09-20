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CS Mbadi extends pending bill committee, names Ouko to lead Anti-Money laundering board
The Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board provides guidance to strengthen Kenya’s measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board provides guidance to strengthen Kenya’s measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Speaking during an interview at Radio Generation, Ouko said that while these funds are designed to support young people, many are unaware of how to access them or the conditions for application.
Speaking during an interview at Radio Generation on Thursday, Ouko said that while youth protests last year were often politicized, the underlying cause remains the lack of job opportunities and timely support for students.