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Kenya Power confirms widespread power outage
In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the utility said technical teams had been deployed to restore electricity supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible.
In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the utility said technical teams had been deployed to restore electricity supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible.
The power disruption, part of Kenya Power’s scheduled maintenance from 8 am to 5 pm left homes, businesses, and government offices without electricity for much of the day.