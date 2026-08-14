Crime
Two Indians rescued after JKIA kidnapping, three Pakistanis arrested
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
Justice Wendy Kagendo overturned their conviction and sentence, citing a defective charge sheet, prosecutorial lapses, and breaches that undermined the fairness of the proceedings.