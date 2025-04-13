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Embu Catholic Bishop Kimani slams politicians over public spats
He cautioned that such conduct is harmful, fueling political animosity that often escalates into violence, loss of lives, and destruction of property as opposing factions clash.
He cautioned that such conduct is harmful, fueling political animosity that often escalates into violence, loss of lives, and destruction of property as opposing factions clash.
Since his discharge from the hospital, Pope Francis has made several unplanned outings, despite his doctors advising him to rest.