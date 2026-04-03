Trump removes US Attorney General Pam Bondi
Bondi's time leading the justice department was often overshadowed by its handling of the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and its investigation into the convicted sex offender.
Bondi's time leading the justice department was often overshadowed by its handling of the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and its investigation into the convicted sex offender.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee questioned the images' removal. In a social media post, they asked Attorney General Pam Bondi: "What else is being covered up?"
Releasing a video of the seizure, Attorney General Pam Bondi described the vessel as a "crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran".
Prosecutors will submit evidence to a grand jury, a group of members of the public who will decide whether formal charges will be filed
Trump dismissed growing demands for Bondi’s resignation, calling on Americans to "let Pam Bondi do her job" and urging his base not to “waste time and energy” on the Epstein controversy.