Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Pam Bondi

Trump removes US Attorney General Pam Bondi
Global Affairs

Trump removes US Attorney General Pam Bondi

Bondi's time leading the justice department was often overshadowed by its handling of the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and its investigation into the convicted sex offender.

By