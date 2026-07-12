Senegal sack coach Pape Thiaw after World Cup exit
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
The FSF confirmed it will assume full financial responsibility in accordance with Article 91.4 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, covering fines related to the federation, technical staff, and players.
In a statement released by CAF’s Disciplinary Board, the governing body said the sanctions were handed down after multiple incidents were found to have violated provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code, particularly those relating to fair play, integrity, and respect for match officials.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has apologised after ordering his players off during a late VAR penalty row in Rabat, as debate grows over potential CAF sanctions and VAR protocols.