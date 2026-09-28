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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

pardon

Mali pardons Frenchman jailed for alleged coup plot
Africa

Mali pardons Frenchman jailed for alleged coup plot

The West African nation, which was once under French colonial rule, has been fighting Islamist militants since 2012. The prolonged violence was among the reasons Goïta gave for taking power in a 2021 coup, although militant attacks have persisted under military rule.

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Egyptian President Sisi pardons activist Alaa Abdel Fattah
Global Affairs

Egyptian President Sisi pardons activist Alaa Abdel Fattah

The 43-year-old British-Egyptian had been arrested multiple times under successive administrations and was most recently serving a five-year sentence handed down in December 2021 for “spreading false news” over a Facebook post about alleged torture in Egyptian prisons.

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