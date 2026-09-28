Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic announces resignation
Vucic announced his resignation on Sunday at the presidential palace in Belgrade, saying he would hand over his duties to Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic.
Vucic announced his resignation on Sunday at the presidential palace in Belgrade, saying he would hand over his duties to Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic.
The West African nation, which was once under French colonial rule, has been fighting Islamist militants since 2012. The prolonged violence was among the reasons Goïta gave for taking power in a 2021 coup, although militant attacks have persisted under military rule.
The latest move marks another chapter in the long-running clash between Fauci and Paul, who has spent years questioning Fauci's handling of the pandemic and his role in research linked to the virus.
The 43-year-old British-Egyptian had been arrested multiple times under successive administrations and was most recently serving a five-year sentence handed down in December 2021 for “spreading false news” over a Facebook post about alleged torture in Egyptian prisons.
Saro-Wiwa and his fellow campaigners, known as the Ogoni Nine, were convicted of murder and hanged in 1995 under the country’s military regime.