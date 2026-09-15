MPs probe Bishop Gatimu Girls’ Sh1m NSE investment after Sh5,381 return
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
Principal Secretary Charles Hinga told the Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works that the government wants contractors to be matched with projects they have the financial and technical ability to complete within the agreed timelines.
The committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, made the call during an inspection of digital hubs in Kilifi and Likoni constituencies on August 29, 2026.
MPs have questioned the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) over a Sh342.8m payment to a law firm following a long legal battle over legal fees, with lawmakers seeking details on external legal procurement and internal legal operations.
Kenya’s Youth Affairs department has asked MPs for Sh244m for film hubs and Sh100m for Kenya Film School to expand training, jobs and infrastructure for young creatives.
State House Kenya has asked MPs to approve an extra Sh8.4 billion in the 2025/26 supplementary budget, nearly doubling its allocation to fund presidential operations and logistics.
During the vetting session in Parliament, MPs probed whether Saggaf possessed the necessary background in land matters, particularly surveying, to lead the commission effectively.
Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya accompanied by Principal Secretaries Patrick Kilemi (Cooperatives) and Susan Mang’eni (MSMEs Development) said that merging the Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund into a single entity would make it easier for targeted groups to access financing.