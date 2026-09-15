Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Parliamentary committee

CS Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, during the deliberations on the 2026 Budget Policy Statement Wycliffe Oparanya accompanied by Principal Secretaries Patrick Kilemi (Cooperatives) and Susan Mang’eni (MSMEs Development) in Parliament on 23rd, February 2026.
News

MPs press Oparanya on delayed merger of youth and women funds

Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya accompanied by Principal Secretaries Patrick Kilemi (Cooperatives) and Susan Mang’eni (MSMEs Development) said that merging the Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund into a single entity would make it easier for targeted groups to access financing.

By