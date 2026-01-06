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Watchdog flags shrinking county slice of State funds
A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Office highlights that while allocations have increased over the years, counties are receiving a smaller slice of the national revenue pie.
A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Office highlights that while allocations have increased over the years, counties are receiving a smaller slice of the national revenue pie.
The PBO said delays in providing the government’s portion could also push external creditors and donors to shift funds to off-budget programmes, which are harder to track.