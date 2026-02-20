Over $7bn pledged to Gaza relief as Trump pushes board of peace plan
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
The return follows Israel's warning to Hamas that aid to Gaza could be restricted until all 28 deceased hostages were handed back. On Monday, Hamas returned 20 living and four dead hostages.
As part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners along with more than 1,700 others held during the two-year military operations in Gaza. This move is in exchange for the last 20 living Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, while the bodies of 28 deceased hostages are also set to be returned.
Under the deal, once all hostages are returned, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained during the fighting in Gaza.
The announcement follows the June 27 signing of a peace accord in Washington by the foreign ministers of Congo and Rwanda, which included a meeting with US President Donald Trump.