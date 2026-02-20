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Radio Generation Kenya

peace deal

Historic Gaza ceasefire signed as Trump hails “New Day”
Global Affairs

Historic Gaza ceasefire signed as Trump hails “New Day”

As part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners along with more than 1,700 others held during the two-year military operations in Gaza. This move is in exchange for the last 20 living Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, while the bodies of 28 deceased hostages are also set to be returned.

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