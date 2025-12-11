Sports
Champions League Wednesday: Arsenal cruise, City edge Real Madrid
Manchester City edged Real Madrid, Arsenal stayed perfect at Club Brugge, and late twists in Spain and Germany reshaped a tight Champions League Wednesday across Europe.
Manchester City edged Real Madrid, Arsenal stayed perfect at Club Brugge, and late twists in Spain and Germany reshaped a tight Champions League Wednesday across Europe.
According to the court filing, Kabila is accused of bearing responsibility for atrocities committed during his time in power, including widespread violence targeting civilians.