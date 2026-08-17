Gor Mahia clinch Green Legacy Cup after penalty shootout win
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, forcing a shootout in which Gor held their nerve to secure the trophy.
Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.
Australia had already shown signs of danger before falling behind. Cristian Volpato came close to opening the scoring when his strike from distance rattled the top of the crossbar in the fifth minute.
Paraguay eventually emerged 4-3 winners in the shootout, thanks largely to goalkeeper Orlando Gill, whose two saves proved decisive as Germany suffered a rare World Cup exit in such circumstances.