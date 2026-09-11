9/11: Inside two hours that shook the United States
A total of 2,977 people from 90 countries died. New York accounted for 2,753 deaths, while 184 people were killed in the Pentagon attack and 40 people aboard Flight 93 lost their lives.
A total of 2,977 people from 90 countries died. New York accounted for 2,753 deaths, while 184 people were killed in the Pentagon attack and 40 people aboard Flight 93 lost their lives.
A former Army officer, Driscoll was commissioned in 2007 and served as an armour officer with the 10th Mountain Division. He led a cavalry platoon and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom
The 11-day exercise is designed to strengthen the defensive readiness of US and South Korean forces on the Korean Peninsula. This year’s drills are expected to involve roughly 18,000 South Korean troops, while about 28,500 US service members are stationed in South Korea
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told the US Senate Appropriations Committee the funding would sustain operations in the Middle East amid growing political scrutiny and concerns over the war's long-term financial impact
The White House had signaled Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, though Tehran denied there was a final agreement on ending the conflict.
Army Chief of Staff General Randy George retired immediately after a request from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, marking a major Pentagon leadership shift amid broader internal tensions.
The United States has had warships deployed in the Caribbean off Venezuela since August and has attacked at least six boats it said were running drugs toward the United States, killing at least 27 people so far.
The announcement was made during a rare high-level military gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, which drew top generals and admirals from across the world.
In June, a leaked DIA report concluded that the attacks had only delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months.
The $200 million ceiling matches contracts awarded to three other AI companies, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to diversify its AI portfolio.
Iran has dismissed US calls for surrender, vowing to resist any military intervention. The region remains on edge as American forces gather and evacuations begin.