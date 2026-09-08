Iran threatens maritime blockade as tensions with US scalate
The latest threats come as the six-month-old conflict enters another period of heightened tension, with previous pauses repeatedly followed by renewed fighting.
The latest threats come as the six-month-old conflict enters another period of heightened tension, with previous pauses repeatedly followed by renewed fighting.
US Central Command says airstrikes on Iranian positions were launched hours after a US Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz. The US says the action was proportional and reports explosions along the Persian Gulf.
The statement further explained that Iran continues to support the movement of commercial ships through the strait, provided they are not involved in activities considered hostile and comply with safety measures issued by Iranian authorities.
Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the commission is carefully observing the unfolding events after a series of assaults raised tensions and posed risks to regional security.