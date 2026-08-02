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Radio Generation Kenya

Peru

Deadly bus accident in Peru leaves at least 37 dead
Global Affairs

Deadly bus accident in Peru leaves at least 37 dead

The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, reportedly collided head-on with a pickup truck while rounding a bend. The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and tumble down a 200-metre drop toward the Ocoña River. The vehicle, run by the Llamosas company, was travelling from Chala in Caraveli province to Arequipa city.

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