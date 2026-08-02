Tourist plane crash claims 13 lives in Peru
The aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, had been flying over Nazca Lines archaeological site when it went down on Saturday. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board.
The aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, had been flying over Nazca Lines archaeological site when it went down on Saturday. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board.
Humala, who governed Peru from 2011 to 2016, was released from the Barbadillo Prison in Lima on Friday evening, where supporters gathered outside the facility to celebrate his return to freedom.
Balcázar will guide the country until July, when a president elected in a general vote will officially assume power.
The US embassy in Peru said that US citizens were injured in the crash, but police have yet to confirm the identities of anyone involved in the incident.
Pedro Castillo, who served as president from 2021 until his impeachment in 2022, received an 11-year jail term on Thursday for attempting to dissolve Congress and govern by decree.
The bus, carrying around 60 passengers, reportedly collided head-on with a pickup truck while rounding a bend. The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and tumble down a 200-metre drop toward the Ocoña River. The vehicle, run by the Llamosas company, was travelling from Chala in Caraveli province to Arequipa city.
Mexico has defended its decision, arguing the asylum is consistent with international law and rejecting Peru’s claim that it constitutes an “unfriendly act.”
Boluarte was summoned to appear before Parliament just before midnight to defend herself but did not show up, prompting lawmakers to proceed with the vote. In a near-unanimous decision, 124 legislators voted in favor of impeachment, with no votes against the motion.
The law, which awaits presidential assent, will benefit uniformed personnel under investigation, facing trial, or previously convicted for crimes committed during operations against leftist insurgent groups, including the Shining Path and Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement.
Boluarte took office in December 2022 after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached. As the vice president, she assumed leadership under constitutional succession.
Her upcoming goal is to embrace a Samaúma tree, estimated to be around 300 years old, for a continuous 72 hours.
Humala, a former army officer who took part in the fight against the Maoist Shining Path insurgency, gained national attention in 2000 after leading a brief military uprising against then-President Alberto Fujimori.