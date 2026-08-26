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Dolly Parton: Life Behind the Legend
Beyond music, Parton was admired for her philanthropy and ability to bring people together.
Beyond music, Parton was admired for her philanthropy and ability to bring people together.
Dolly died peacefully on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee
According to Ndanu, serving others has always been part of who she is, a value she attributes to her upbringing and one that continued to guide her throughout her aviation career.
The Meindertsmas estimated that between 200 and 300 people provide direct financial support, while thousands more encourage them through social media and by following their journey