Sports
Gor Mahia step up CECAFA preparations with Rayon Sport friendly
Gor Mahia's 42-member travelling contingent, comprising 29 players and technical staff, departed in two batches due to limited flight availability.
Gor Mahia's 42-member travelling contingent, comprising 29 players and technical staff, departed in two batches due to limited flight availability.
Gor and United, who have been recently promoted to next season's edition of the Kenya Premier League, battle in the final of the country's biggest cup competition at the Ulinzi Stadium on Sunday from 3 pm Kenyan time.
Gor finished second in the league behind new champions Kenya Police FC and are set to face Nairobi United in the Mozzart Bet Cup Final this Saturday, June 28.