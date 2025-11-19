News
Kasipul By-Election: IEBC stops candidates from altering campaign timetable
The decision followed a complaint questioning whether a candidate could independently revise their campaign timetable.
The decision followed a complaint questioning whether a candidate could independently revise their campaign timetable.
The agreement comes after each was fined Sh1 million by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over violent incidents linked to breaches of the agreed timetable.
He is now being held at Kileleshwa Police Station for seven days as police complete investigations into the killing.