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NEMA seizes 90,695 banned plastic bags in Nairobi raid, arrests five
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
The authority said it had noted with great concern a resurgence of the products in circulation, particularly in retail outlets, despite the ban that came into effect more than seven years ago.