Sports
Eric Johana leaves Saudi club Al Zulfi after five-month stint
Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has left Saudi First Division side Al Zulfi SC after his five‑month deal expired, ending a 15‑game stint as he weighs his next move.
Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has left Saudi First Division side Al Zulfi SC after his five‑month deal expired, ending a 15‑game stint as he weighs his next move.
Rwandan winger Hakizimana Muhadjiri has signed a short-term deal with FKF Premier League side Nairobi United, vowing to give his all as the Naibois seek a lift after defeat to AFC Leopards.