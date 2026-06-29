Elections won’t restore Kenya’s democracy without rule of law - PLO Lumumba
Lumumba says the ballot box has lost its ability to produce ethical leadership, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and organise for national renewal
Lumumba says the ballot box has lost its ability to produce ethical leadership, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and organise for national renewal
Lumumba rejected claims that African migrants were responsible for unemployment in South Africa, arguing instead that many had become entrepreneurs and employers
Prof. PLO Lumumba says Kenya’s Constituency Development Fund has become a political slush fund, rewarding handouts over ideas, entrenching incumbents, and weakening genuine parties and policy-based competition.
According to Lumumba, elections are carried out under a cloud of suspicion, fueled by perceived influence from the incumbent administration and weak institutional confidence.
Lumumba added that true peace will only come when Africa confronts internal greed, foreign meddling, and its own self-inflicted misfortunes.
Speaking to the media in Nairobi on Wednesday, Lumumba said the murder of Mbobu was not an isolated case but part of a disturbing surge in killings that have left families devastated and communities living in fear.
Lumumba condemned politicians who openly admit plans to rig votes, urging Kenyans to wake up and actively safeguard their democratic rights