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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Macron to appoint new Prime Minister within 48 hours
Global Affairs

Macron to appoint new Prime Minister within 48 hours

Lecornu, one of Macron’s most trusted allies, became the third prime minister to step down in under a year amid deep divisions in a hung parliament that has struggled to function since last year’s elections. Macron asked him to remain temporarily in office to hold consultations and try to forge consensus on a way out of the political impasse.

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