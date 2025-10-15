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Raila Odinga’s endless chase for power
His political life is a narrative of near-victories, alliances, and controversial defeats that have repeatedly placed him at the precipice of power, only to fall short at the final moment.
His political life is a narrative of near-victories, alliances, and controversial defeats that have repeatedly placed him at the precipice of power, only to fall short at the final moment.
Lecornu, one of Macron’s most trusted allies, became the third prime minister to step down in under a year amid deep divisions in a hung parliament that has struggled to function since last year’s elections. Macron asked him to remain temporarily in office to hold consultations and try to forge consensus on a way out of the political impasse.