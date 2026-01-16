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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Police assault

MP Babu Owino and Senator Cherargei demand action after Nandi police allegedly assault youth
News

MP Babu Owino and Senator Cherargei demand action after Nandi police allegedly assault youth

CCTV footage shows youths, dressed in red hoodies and black clothing, enjoying a game of pool inside a recreational space in Nandi Hills town. Moments later, uniformed police officers stormed the establishment, ordered the youths to lie on the floor, and then assaulted some with slaps and others with batons. The officers reportedly left after nearly eight minutes of aggression. The reasons for the police action remain unclear.

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IPOA probes alleged police assault on minor in Narok
News

IPOA probes alleged police assault on minor in Narok

According to IPOA, the teenager was reportedly arrested at Narosusura Police Station on suspicion of committing a minor offence and sustained injuries while detained. He is currently receiving treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital as authorities probe the incident.

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