IPOA launches probe into alleged police assault captured on video in Nandi Hills
IPOA noted that the alleged police operation did not only affect the pool hall but extended to other establishments, including bars and hotels.
IPOA noted that the alleged police operation did not only affect the pool hall but extended to other establishments, including bars and hotels.
CCTV footage shows youths, dressed in red hoodies and black clothing, enjoying a game of pool inside a recreational space in Nandi Hills town. Moments later, uniformed police officers stormed the establishment, ordered the youths to lie on the floor, and then assaulted some with slaps and others with batons. The officers reportedly left after nearly eight minutes of aggression. The reasons for the police action remain unclear.
According to IPOA, the teenager was reportedly arrested at Narosusura Police Station on suspicion of committing a minor offence and sustained injuries while detained. He is currently receiving treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital as authorities probe the incident.