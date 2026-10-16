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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

police raid

DCI raid in Runda uncovers 65 phones, laptops in stolen gadget bust
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DCI raid in Runda uncovers 65 phones, laptops in stolen gadget bust

onics. When questioned about the origins of the items, the suspects failed to provide credible explanations, further implicating them in the criminal trade. Among the recovered devices, one phone was confirmed as violently snatched from a victim at Ruaka stage, linking the suspects directly to previous theft incidents.

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