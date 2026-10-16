19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
Justice Patricia Mande on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 found that investigators unlawfully entered Kinyagia’s home in Kinoo, Kiambu County, searched the premises and took away his property without demonstrating that they had grounds to conduct the search without a warrant.
According to police, the raid was mounted after investigators received information linking the premises to the handling of suspected stolen property. Officers moved in and recovered the electronic devices before arresting two suspects believed to be connected to the business.
The suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were intercepted while allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle along the busy Migori Road after officers acted on intelligence
The suspects Brian Ochieng, 21, and Titus Omondi, alias “Tito,” 20, were found in possession of stolen handsets. Their subsequent interrogation provided detectives with leads to gang hideouts in Ulafu, Umala, and Ramba villages.
According to the statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos, arresting the suspects, Silas Wanjala, 24 and Job Kiberenge Sikuku, 28.
Police in Mombasa have arrested two men and recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from an officer during a March 14 robbery in Maganda, as detectives pursue additional suspects.
onics. When questioned about the origins of the items, the suspects failed to provide credible explanations, further implicating them in the criminal trade. Among the recovered devices, one phone was confirmed as violently snatched from a victim at Ruaka stage, linking the suspects directly to previous theft incidents.