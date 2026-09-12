Central
Kindiki calls for action as UDA meeting disrupted in Embu
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered a nationwide crackdown on armed goons at public and political events after violent clashes in Nairobi and recent by-elections raised security concerns.