Politics
InfoTrak poll: Kalonzo–Sifuna leads opposition ticket preference for 2027
The survey found that the Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna ticket attracted 23% support nationally, placing it ahead of all other opposition pairings.
The survey found that the Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna ticket attracted 23% support nationally, placing it ahead of all other opposition pairings.
Under Linda Mwananchi, which leads with 73% support, followers appear to favour a stronger opposition approach focused on public interest and consistent pressure on government performance.