Business
Power blackouts hit five-year high as outages last longer
May 2026 was the worst month for the average length of individual outages, with interruptions lasting 5.49 hours. September 2025 recorded the shortest average outage at 2.11 hours.
May 2026 was the worst month for the average length of individual outages, with interruptions lasting 5.49 hours. September 2025 recorded the shortest average outage at 2.11 hours.
In a Cabinet dispatch released on Monday, December 1, the government said the policy responds to challenges that have for years slowed energy development. These include low access to electricity, heavy dependence on traditional biomass, unreliable power supply, limited private investment and rising climate-related risks that threaten energy infrastructure.