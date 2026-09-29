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Radio Generation Kenya

power supply

Cabinet clears new energy policies to widen power access
News

Cabinet clears new energy policies to widen power access

In a Cabinet dispatch released on Monday, December 1, the government said the policy responds to challenges that have for years slowed energy development. These include low access to electricity, heavy dependence on traditional biomass, unreliable power supply, limited private investment and rising climate-related risks that threaten energy infrastructure.

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