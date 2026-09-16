Politics
Matiang’i dismisses Ruto’s ‘Rebel Leader’ remark on former President Uhuru Kenyatta
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
In his ruling on Monday, Justice Mugambi clarified that the law does not prevent retired presidents from joining political parties or taking part in political activities. Instead, the restriction applies specifically to holding leadership positions in political parties after the six-month period following their departure from State House.