Politics
Didmus Barasa calls for Kenya to adopt either parliamentary or presidential system
The UDA MP said the country should move away from what he described as a hybrid system and settle on a single model of governance.
The UDA MP said the country should move away from what he described as a hybrid system and settle on a single model of governance.
Duale argued that Kenya's governance model should be anchored on parliamentary representation, where voters elect Members of Parliament in their constituencies and the political party or coalition that secures the majority of seats takes over government.