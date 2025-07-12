Global Affairs
Nigeria rejects US pressure to accept Venezuelan deportees
Earlier this week, Trump hosted five African presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon at the White House.
Earlier this week, Trump hosted five African presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon at the White House.
Trump's latest outburst follows remarks made by Powell during a central bankers’ meeting in Portugal.
Despite some friction, the summit ended on a note of consensus, with leaders agreeing to the 5 percent goal and stressing the importance of unity in the face of global instability.
Between January and May, the total number of units sold stood at 5,301—up 27.6 percent from 4,154 units recorded during the same period last year, showing an overall positive growth despite the recent slowdown.