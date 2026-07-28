Corridors of Justice
Court clears Maxine Wahome in Asad Khan murder trial
Justice Mutende also reminded the court that circumstantial evidence can only support a conviction where it leaves no reasonable alternative explanation
Justice Mutende also reminded the court that circumstantial evidence can only support a conviction where it leaves no reasonable alternative explanation
The prosecution noted that the witnesses will give evidence in support of the defence next week, marking a key stage in the trial that has drawn national attention due to the nature of the allegations involving children’s rights violations