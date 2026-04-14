Mudavadi urges leaders to shun violence ahead of 2027 elections
Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya’s democratic progress depends on maintaining peace, assuring citizens that the government is committed to delivering credible elections.
Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya’s democratic progress depends on maintaining peace, assuring citizens that the government is committed to delivering credible elections.
Mudavadi expressed concern that the Secretary-General’s report, referenced as A/80/644, failed to accurately reflect the findings of investigations into allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving Kenyan personnel deployed to Haiti.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told Parliament that the plan, anchored under the Nairobi Rising Programme, is designed to deliver a coordinated and climate-resilient transformation of the capital’s urban systems.
Speaking on a matter of national concern regarding the recruitment of Kenyans into Russia’s Special Military Operations, Mudavadi disclosed that about 252 Kenyans may have been enlisted in the Russian military initiative, though the exact figure is yet to be verified.
Speaking in the National Assembly, Mudavadi outlined the multi-sectoral approach aimed at dismantling fraudulent recruitment networks and protecting Kenyan citizens from exploitation.
According to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, recruits were enticed by upfront payments and monthly salaries, as well as long-term benefits tied to the contracts.
Public anxiety had grown after images circulated online showing felled trees and construction activity in parts of Karura, prompting speculation about possible encroachment or plans to privatise sections of the forest.
Mudavadi acknowledged that Nairobi has long enjoyed hub status, hosting regional headquarters, diplomatic missions and international organisations. However, he warned that intensifying competition from other African cities posed a direct challenge to that position.
Framing the deal as a model of cooperative governance, Sakaja emphasised that the arrangement does not amount to a transfer of functions from the county to the national government, but rather a partnership consistent with the Constitution.
Mudavadi said applications submitted through the party’s portal show growing interest across all levels. He said 640 Kenyans have so far expressed interest in Member of Parliament positions, 64 in governor seats, 98 for Senate, 138 for Woman Representative and 2,863 for Member of County Assembly positions.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that President William Ruto continues to rely on prayers and counsel from religious leaders as he steers the country’s development agenda.
Mudavadi said elevating Nairobi’s role would enhance operational coordination among UN agencies already headquartered in the city, while also creating employment opportunities for Kenyans.