Terminally ill Israeli woman charged in plot to kill Netanyahu with rocket launcher
Court documents reveal that the unnamed woman, described as a Tel Aviv-based anti-government activist, allegedly planned the attack as her final act.
Court documents reveal that the unnamed woman, described as a Tel Aviv-based anti-government activist, allegedly planned the attack as her final act.
An additional four people reportedly died near an aid distribution site in Khan Yunis.
According to sources close to the negotiations in Doha, both Israeli and Palestinian delegates remain sharply divided, despite ongoing indirect talks over a U.S.-proposed 60-day truce.
Netanyahu suggested that the U.S. and Israel were collaborating with other nations willing to offer Palestinians what he called a “better future.”
Local officials said residential buildings were among the targets, with scores of casualties reported.
The decision came after Netanyahu’s legal team argued that his immediate attention was required for sensitive state matters following a ceasefire with Iran and ongoing hostilities in Gaza.
With the situation in Gaza growing more dire, aid agencies warn the plan could worsen conditions for people who are already struggling to survive.