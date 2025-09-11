Father and son reconnect: Harry and King Charles share tea in London
The reunion comes after months of speculation about whether the Duke of Sussex would sit down with his father during his visit to the UK.
The reunion comes after months of speculation about whether the Duke of Sussex would sit down with his father during his visit to the UK.
Prince Harry also acknowledged the long-standing disagreements between him and his relatives but emphasized that he had forgiven them.
“This is not just about Harry,” a legal spokesperson noted. “It’s about the principle that no one should be treated unfairly or inconsistently when it comes to their security — especially when there are known threats.”
The visit was discreetly planned, with details of the trip only being revealed after Prince Harry had already left Ukraine.
On the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, Craker walked behind the hearse alongside William and Harry as it carried her body from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.