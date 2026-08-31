Today In History
29 Years On: Princess Diana dies in car crash
The incident occurred shortly after Diana had enjoyed a summer retreat on luxury yachts and had been in a relationship with Dodi al-Fayed.
The incident occurred shortly after Diana had enjoyed a summer retreat on luxury yachts and had been in a relationship with Dodi al-Fayed.
On the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, Craker walked behind the hearse alongside William and Harry as it carried her body from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.