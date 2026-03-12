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Police, prison officers to join expanded Government health scheme in April
CS Murkomen said preparations for the shift are already underway to ensure that officers continue receiving healthcare without disruption.
CS Murkomen said preparations for the shift are already underway to ensure that officers continue receiving healthcare without disruption.
The officers — Robert Kipkirui Soi, Kaikai Talengo Moses, and Willy Wambua — were found guilty of neglect of official duty, aiding prisoners to escape, and organizing a meeting in support of a terrorist group.