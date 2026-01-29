Tesla profits slide as costs rise and AI spending grows
Tesla’s revenues also declined, falling 3.1 percent to Sh3.2121 trillion. The company said the drop was driven by softer demand for vehicles alongside higher operating expenses.
Tesla’s revenues also declined, falling 3.1 percent to Sh3.2121 trillion. The company said the drop was driven by softer demand for vehicles alongside higher operating expenses.
The bank’s financial statement indicates that net interest income almost doubled to Sh2.76 billion from Sh1.41 billion during the same period last year. Non-interest revenue also grew by 29.8 percent to Sh1.54 billion from Sh1.19 billion, helping to boost overall earnings. Meanwhile, operating expenses fell slightly to Sh3.89 billion from Sh3.94 billion, reflecting careful cost control.
The report shows that total claims and policyholder benefits across general, long-term, and micro-insurance surged 16 per cent to Sh123 billion, up from Sh106 billion in Q2 2024.