Business

The bank’s financial statement indicates that net interest income almost doubled to Sh2.76 billion from Sh1.41 billion during the same period last year. Non-interest revenue also grew by 29.8 percent to Sh1.54 billion from Sh1.19 billion, helping to boost overall earnings. Meanwhile, operating expenses fell slightly to Sh3.89 billion from Sh3.94 billion, reflecting careful cost control.