Hunter Biden: Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones
The 83-year-old former president revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House
The 83-year-old former president revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House
But instead of allowing the diagnosis to define him, Nyong’o said he and his wife, Dorothy Nyong’o, chose to turn the painful experience into a mission of giving hope to others battling cancer.
Dr. Abdihamid said age and gender are the strongest risk factors, with family history also playing a role in increasing vulnerability. He stressed that routine screening is key to detecting the disease early, particularly through the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after he visited a doctor last week due to urinary symptoms.