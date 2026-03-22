15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran as Middle East conflict continues - PS Njogu
Kenyan nationals in the affected areas have been advised to strictly follow guidance issued by Kenyan embassies, host governments and official communication channels.
Kenyan nationals in the affected areas have been advised to strictly follow guidance issued by Kenyan embassies, host governments and official communication channels.
Speaking on Friday, November 21, 2025, during an engagement with Kenyans in Perth, Australia, Njogu said the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has, over the past three years, strengthened mechanisms aimed at ensuring the rights, safety and welfare of citizens overseas are prioritised.
Mudavadi was responding to Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, who asked about the measures in place to protect Kenyans heading to or already employed in Gulf countries. The Cabinet Secretary said the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has managed 3,452 cases of Kenyans in distress across the region since 2023.