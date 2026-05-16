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Government extends NGO transition period to PBO by one year
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
Speaking during the launch of the Public Benefits Organization (PBO) Sector Report 2024/2025 in Nairobi on Monday, she emphasized that collaboration remains central to achieving lasting impact, noting that development cannot be delivered in isolation.