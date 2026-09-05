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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth
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Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth

The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.

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