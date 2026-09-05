Rift Valley
Ruto warns against ‘blackmail’ as Magadi contract dispute deepens
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.