Today In History
Saudi National Day: A journey from 1932 to 2026
The day marks the proclamation that changed the name of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz ibn Saud, also known as Ibn Saud.
The day marks the proclamation that changed the name of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz ibn Saud, also known as Ibn Saud.
Unlike most countries that celebrate New Year in January, Ethiopia follows an ancient calendar system that is about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar.