Saudi National Day: A journey from 1932 to 2026

Saudi Arabia is marking its National Day on September 23, commemorating the establishment of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

The day marks the proclamation that changed the name of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz ibn Saud, also known as Ibn Saud.

King Abdulaziz had spent years consolidating territories across the Arabian Peninsula. He captured Riyadh in 1902, later expanded his control to Al-Ahsa and, by 1925, had brought the regions of Nejd and Hejaz under his rule.

On September 18, 1932, King Abdulaziz issued a royal decree officially renaming the unified territories the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The change was formally proclaimed on September 23 of the same year, a date that later became the country’s National Day.

Saudi National Day was formally designated as an annual national occasion in 1965 during the reign of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz.

It was later made an official public holiday in 2005 under King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

The day is marked across Saudi Arabia through cultural and entertainment events, including traditional dances, songs and public celebrations. Streets, buildings and other public spaces are decorated with Saudi flags, while green and white, the country’s national colours, feature prominently in celebrations.

National Day is one of Saudi Arabia’s non-religious national holidays, alongside Founding Day, observed on February 22, and Saudi Flag Day, marked on March 11.

The annual celebration provides an opportunity for Saudis to commemorate the formation of their modern state and reflect on the country’s history and development since 1932.