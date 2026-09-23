Today In History
Saudi National Day: A journey from 1932 to 2026
The day marks the proclamation that changed the name of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz ibn Saud, also known as Ibn Saud.
The day marks the proclamation that changed the name of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under King Abdulaziz ibn Saud, also known as Ibn Saud.
Mama Fatma died on Monday, September 21, 2026, bringing to an end the life of a woman whose personal history was closely connected to some of the most important political events in Zanzibar, from the 1964 Revolution to the creation of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.