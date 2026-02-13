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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public servants

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Business

Government pensions set to soar to Sh278 billion in 2026

The Treasury expects retirements to accelerate across education, security services, and long-standing ministries, pushing the number of pensioners on the government payroll beyond 370,000 by 2026, up from about 340,000 in 2023. This surge is expected to inflate both monthly pension payouts and lump-sum gratuities.

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