Treasury orders release of pension arrears for 7,000 retirees
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the decision follows extensive discussions aimed at resolving the impasse that had left thousands of retirees financially strained.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the decision follows extensive discussions aimed at resolving the impasse that had left thousands of retirees financially strained.
The Treasury expects retirements to accelerate across education, security services, and long-standing ministries, pushing the number of pensioners on the government payroll beyond 370,000 by 2026, up from about 340,000 in 2023. This surge is expected to inflate both monthly pension payouts and lump-sum gratuities.
The Ministry of Public Service said the findings show deep collusion and a network that enabled civil servants to cheat retirement, receive double payments, and secure positions using forged certificates.
Documents presented to the Senate reveal that thousands of families are enduring hardship as billions of shillings in benefits remain unpaid under the Group Life, Last Expense, Work Injury Benefit Act (Wiba), and Group Personal Accident (GPA) schemes.
Ruku commended officials from the Teachers Service Commission, the Regional Coordinator of Probation, the Immigration office, and the Regional Surveyor’s office for reporting to duty on time.