Global Affairs
Somalia calls for action as piracy resurges
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday that the government strongly condemned the renewed piracy threat.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday that the government strongly condemned the renewed piracy threat.
The execution was carried out under “qisas”, a principle in Islamic law that allows victims’ relatives to demand the death penalty for murder.
The Court in Gaalkacyo, a divided city straddling the border of Puntland and Galmudug states of Somalia, delivered the verdict on Monday following weeks of intense national attention.
The suspect was apprehended during an ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the remote and rugged Cal Miskaat mountain range, a known hideout for ISIS-affiliated fighters.