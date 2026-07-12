Sports
Tuchel clashes with journalist after England's quarter-final win
The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.