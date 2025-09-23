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House Committee orders special audit on JKUAT Enterprise Ltd
According to the Auditor General’s report, several Board members were paid sitting allowances without corresponding signatures in the attendance registers.
According to the Auditor General’s report, several Board members were paid sitting allowances without corresponding signatures in the attendance registers.
Lawmakers sought detailed explanations on spending versus results, cautioning that poorly executed projects waste resources and prevent Kenyans from accessing essential digital services.