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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rain forecast

Dry weather to dominate Kenya as rain persists in select Counties
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Dry weather to dominate Kenya as rain persists in select Counties

In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said counties including Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a are likely to experience rainfall during the forecast period, even as much of the country remains dry.

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