Dry spell to persist in Kenya as seven counties brace for rain
The weekly forecast comes as farmers and communities begin preparing for the OND season, which is an important period for farming and water resources in many parts of the country.
The weekly forecast comes as farmers and communities begin preparing for the OND season, which is an important period for farming and water resources in many parts of the country.
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said counties including Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a are likely to experience rainfall during the forecast period, even as much of the country remains dry.
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the department said Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Migori, Lamu and Nyandarua are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.